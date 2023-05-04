Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Precigen worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Precigen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Precigen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after buying an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Precigen by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Precigen Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGEN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.