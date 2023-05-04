Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $368.43 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $376.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,744 shares of company stock worth $22,802,358 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

