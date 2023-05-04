LPL Financial LLC Acquires 27,117 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,117 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $53,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $197.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

