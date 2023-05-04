LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $363.50 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

