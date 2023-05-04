LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,240,999 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,802,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $55,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

