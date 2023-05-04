LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 11.50% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $50,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9,418.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $61.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market cap of $420.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

