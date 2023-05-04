LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 690,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $47,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 99,685 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 230,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 65,954 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period.

BBUS stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

