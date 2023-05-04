LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.83% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $46,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,595,000 after purchasing an additional 171,154 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,290,000 after buying an additional 90,458 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 213,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,217,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter.

DFUS stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

