LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $47,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

