LPL Financial LLC Has $47.75 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $47,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 380,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,293,000 after purchasing an additional 377,717 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,211,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $346.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.27 and a 200-day moving average of $307.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $354.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,016 shares of company stock worth $18,813,959. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

