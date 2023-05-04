LPL Financial LLC Has $48.96 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 972,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $48,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

