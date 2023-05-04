LPL Financial LLC Has $50.92 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,661 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $50,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MMM opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

