LPL Financial LLC Has $51.35 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $51,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of CSX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 59,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,285,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in CSX by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 841,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 66,258 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.93 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

