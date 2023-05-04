LPL Financial LLC Has $51.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,470 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.16% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $51,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $38.16 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

