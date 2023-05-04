LPL Financial LLC Has $52.30 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $52,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE EMR opened at $83.82 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

