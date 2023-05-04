LPL Financial LLC Has $56.59 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $56,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

