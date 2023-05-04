LPL Financial LLC Has $57.59 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of British American Tobacco worth $57,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.5 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

