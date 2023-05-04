LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $49,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter.

VOOV stock opened at $145.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.87. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

