LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,179,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,404 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $57,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $55.07 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

