LPL Financial LLC Purchases 130,630 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 527,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,630 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $45,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,794.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,363,000 after buying an additional 3,021,854 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $83.78 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $92.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.296 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.