LPL Financial LLC Purchases 173,686 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,686 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $55,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,754,550,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 194,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 130,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

