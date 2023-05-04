LPL Financial LLC Purchases 64,680 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 619,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of MetLife worth $44,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

