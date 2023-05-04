LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $51,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

ONEY opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $102.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.24.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

