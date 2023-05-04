LPL Financial LLC Sells 31,557 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of General Mills worth $49,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in General Mills by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,708,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $88.83 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.