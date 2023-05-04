LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.20% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $56,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,439,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $116.24 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

