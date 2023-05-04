Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,100 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,662,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Luckin Coffee Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKNCY opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.13 and a beta of -0.72.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $535.73 million for the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

