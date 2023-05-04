LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

LYB opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

