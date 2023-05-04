Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

MGLLF stock opened at C$5.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.85. Magellan Financial Group has a 52-week low of C$5.57 and a 52-week high of C$7.10.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.