Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $61.58 Average PT from Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Magna International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $51.69 on Monday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 3,219.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

