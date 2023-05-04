Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,712,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of MAIN opened at $40.62 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.85%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.