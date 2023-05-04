Main Street Research LLC Sells 504 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 810,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,151,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

