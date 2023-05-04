Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) SVP Bruce Richards Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $167.54 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average is $134.49.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

