Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,752,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,871,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 922.4 days.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MLFNF opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $22.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLFNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. Its brands include Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Light life. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment is involved in prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products.

