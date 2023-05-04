Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MPC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $121.57.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 109,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 903.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

