Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.57.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.