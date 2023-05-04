MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $334.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

MarketAxess stock opened at $298.56 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

