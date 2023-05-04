Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $204.00 price objective on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

MAR stock opened at $178.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

