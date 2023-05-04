Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after buying an additional 132,490 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,175,000 after purchasing an additional 93,302 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $134.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average of $143.41.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several analysts have commented on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

