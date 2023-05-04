Master Fund Lp Repertoire Buys 1,397 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire acquired 1,397 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $31,432.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,173,625 shares in the company, valued at $26,406,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $229,761.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $186.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -124.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Repertoire Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,139,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

