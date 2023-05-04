Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTLS. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Materialise has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.72 million, a PE ratio of 300.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Materialise by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the third quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

