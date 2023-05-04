Mattern Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

