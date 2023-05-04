Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

NYSE MEC opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $227.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

