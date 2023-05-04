Medallion Bank (MBNKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Medallion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBNKP opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Medallion Bank has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48.
About Medallion Bank
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medallion Bank (MBNKP)
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.