Medallion Bank (MBNKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Medallion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBNKP opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Medallion Bank has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Get Medallion Bank alerts:

About Medallion Bank

(Get Rating)

See Also

Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.