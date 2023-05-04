Medifast (NYSE:MED) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $71.00. The company traded as low as $80.52 and last traded at $82.40, with a volume of 252631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Medifast Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medifast by 6,509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Medifast by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $924.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 100.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

