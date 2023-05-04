Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) SVP Terry A. Oznick Acquires 755 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) SVP Terry A. Oznick acquired 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $14,865.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 755 shares in the company, valued at $14,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MBIN opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.12. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 31.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after buying an additional 589,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 188,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 136,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

