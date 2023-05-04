Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) SVP Buys $14,865.95 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) SVP Terry A. Oznick bought 755 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $14,865.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 755 shares in the company, valued at $14,865.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBINN opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

