Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

