Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Methode Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $51.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
