Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 3,045 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DGX opened at $136.57 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

