Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 961 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,131,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

MOH stock opened at $295.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.25.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.