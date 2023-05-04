Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $466.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,462 shares of company stock worth $39,718,153. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

